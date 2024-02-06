Learn How to Drive Business Growth During Inflation in the upcoming Transformation Moment with BSN Webinar.

Date: Saturday 17 February, 2024

Time: 12:00pm West Central Africa

Register in advance for this webinar: https://bit.ly/BSNDriveGrowth

Speakers:

Omolara Yeku, Head of HR, Food Commercial Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc

Temilade Abass, Head Of Quality- West Africa

Jumoke Agbelusi, Director, Integration Programme, Middle East, Africa, Latin Americas, Philip Morris International.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

TWITTER PAGE LINK: https://twitter.com/bsnnigeria?s=20

FACEBOOK PAGE LINK: https://www.facebook.com/bsnnigeria

INSTAGRAM PAGE LINK: https://instagram.com/bsnnigeria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

