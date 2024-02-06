Learn How to Drive Business Growth During Inflation in the upcoming Transformation Moment with BSN Webinar.
Date: Saturday 17 February, 2024
Time: 12:00pm West Central Africa
Register in advance for this webinar: https://bit.ly/BSNDriveGrowth
Speakers:
Omolara Yeku, Head of HR, Food Commercial Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc
Temilade Abass, Head Of Quality- West Africa
Jumoke Agbelusi, Director, Integration Programme, Middle East, Africa, Latin Americas, Philip Morris International.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
TWITTER PAGE LINK: https://twitter.com/bsnnigeria?s=20
FACEBOOK PAGE LINK: https://www.facebook.com/bsnnigeria
INSTAGRAM PAGE LINK: https://instagram.com/bsnnigeria
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999