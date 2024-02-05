Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has emphasised the importance of agriculture to Zamfara State’s economy which he described as predominantly agrarian.

Mr Lawal made the statement on Monday as he launched the distribution of agricultural assets in three local government areas – Bakura, Mafara and Maradun in continuation of the flag-off ceremony for the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus under the auspices of FADAMA III. He had earlier performed the same assignment in Birnin Magaji, Zurmi, and Kauran Namoda local government areas of the state on Monday.

The other local government areas where Governor Lawal has already launched the distribution of the vital agricultural inputs, since the beginning of the year last month, include Tsafe, Gusau, Gummi, Shinkafi, Bungudu and Maru.

A statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Mr Lawal charged the farmers in the six LGAs and the entire state to take advantage of the opportunity of the distribution of the vital inputs to increase their yields and contribute to the development of the state. The distributed farm inputs include fertilisers, improved seedlings and farm implements.

During the launch in Bakura, Governor Lawal assured the farmers of the state government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector to ensure its growth and development.

“Besides distributing farm inputs, my government will execute several projects in Bakura LGA. These projects include the construction of additional structures at the College of Agriculture and Animal Science Bakura, renovation of the General Hospital, Bakura, rehabilitation of the Government Science Secondary School, rehabilitation of Government Secondary School, Yarkofoji, rehabilitation of Bakura Orchard, construction of a magistrate court in Bakura, the construction of Emir’s Palace and a host of other projects, Insha’Allah,” he stated.

At the launching ceremony in Mafara , Mr Lawal said the stimulus package will significantly enhance farmers’ productivity in Talata Mafara LGA. He stressed:

“I want to call on the beneficiaries of this stimulus to make reasonable use of it. We have other projects for the people of Talata Mafara LGA.

“My government will execute projects at Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara, Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, construction of a Rapid Response Centre, a Fish Pond for fish farming demonstration, rehabilitation and construction of additional structures at the General Hospital, Talata Mafara, construction of a Zonal Education Office, provision of Residential Building for Appeal Court’s Khadis, Talata Mafara Division, construction of a Zonal Youth Centre, construction of Women Continued Education Centre, Talata Mafara, rehabilitation of Government Secondary School, Agwaragi, Talata Mafara, rehabilitation and expansion of Veterinary Clinic, upgrade of Talata Mafara water plant, and a host of other projects, Insha’Allah.”

In Maradun, the governor emphasised that the state’s economy largely depends on agriculture adding that for that reason, the COVID-19 stimulus programme exclusively focuses on supporting the agricultural sector.

Mr Lawal listed several projects in the 2024 budget of the state that are located in Maradun. They include the rehabilitation of the Government Secondary School in Gora, the upgrading of Maradun General Hospital, the construction of Maradun-Makera and Maradun-Magami-Faru roads, and the construction of offices for mobile squadrons, a magistrate court, and residential buildings for judges among others.

In Zurmi, the governor urged the beneficiaries of the stimulus package to use the inputs wisely in order to enhance their production and improve their standard of living. He similarly outlined many projects in the local government area under the 2024 budget to include the ongoing renovation and furnishing/equipping of GGDSS Zurmi, the renovation of General Hospital Zurmi, the construction of the Zurmi-Rukudawa Road, the renovation of the magistrate court, and a host of other projects.

Speaking on during the distribution of the inputs in Kauran Namoda, Mr Lawal expressed confidence that the recently inaugurated Askarawan Zamfara ( Zamfara Community Protection Guards) would greatly enhance security of lives and property in the rural areas of the state thereby enabling thousands of farmers to return to their farmlands.

He recalled that the activities of bandits have been scaring people away from the farmlands. He however said he was optimistic that with the recent inauguration of the Askarawa, in addition to the numerous other measures being implemented to improve the security situation across the state, it would be much safer for the farmers to access their farms.

Concerning the projects earmarked for Kauran Namoda in this year’s budget of the state, Mr Lawal stated: “Other projects of my government in Kauran Namoda LGA include the ongoing renovation and furnishing and equipping of General Hospital Kaura Namoda, the construction of buildings for the College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Kaura Namoda, the construction of a Zonal Youth Centre and the completion of a Remand Home, the construction of the Zonal Education Office, the construction of Women Continued Education Centre, Kaura Namoda, construction of additional structures at the General Hospital, construction of Emirs Palace, and a host of other projects, Insha’Allah.”

During the Flagg off in Birnin Magaji, Governor Lawal reiterated that his administration aims to raise awareness about the stimulus package being rolled out across the state’s three senatorial zones.

Mr Lawal outlined important projects of his administration in Birnin Magaji LGA to include the ongoing total renovation and furnishing of GSS Birnin Magaji, the construction of a road from Gidan Bita-Maikosa Mallankara-Dandogo-Gamo-Naniya-Kukoki Kwacho- Birnin Magaji road, the construction of Dakitakwas- Birnin Magaji road, and other projects.

