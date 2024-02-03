The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal on Friday distributed farm inputs and agricultural assets to the farmers of Bungudu and Maru local government areas (LGAs) of Zamfara State.

The flag-off in Bungudu and Maru LGAs, was part of the ongoing COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus distribution programme sponsored by FADAMA III.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of Zamfara governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the distribution began on 3rd January in the capital city, Gusau.

He added that Governor Lawal went to Shinkafi, Gummi, and Tsafe for the same flag-off of the distribution to farmers.

“Today, the Governor was in Bungudu and Maru local government areas to distribute the vital agricultural assets and inputs to farmers.

In Bungudu LGA, Governor Lawal said the area is legendary for farming adding that its contribution to the GDP of Zamfara State is commendable. “With the flag-off of this programme in this local government area today, we are bringing tremendous opportunities for the farming communities in the area.

“I am confident that this programme will go a long way to boosting our farmers’ productivity, thereby alleviating rural poverty and its associated challenges.

“Building on this momentum, we plan to introduce similar intervention projects, such as the integrated entrepreneurship programme. This programme will encompass various agro-allied projects, including fisheries, poultry, and livestock fattening.

“Additionally, it will provide training and starter packs to small-scale businesses in various sectors, contributing significantly to our economic diversification efforts”.

In Maru LGA, the governor restated that the programme would combat malaria through innovative methods like rearing tilapia fish while generating substantial income for the beneficiaries through various interventions, as this undoubtedly improves the quality of livelihood.

“In line with our commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity in Maru Local Government Area, my administration will be embarking upon the rehabilitation of Earth dams, and provision for this has been made in the 2024 budget. This initiative will provide employment opportunities for over 40,000 farmers and play a crucial role in feeding more than 2 million people annually.”

During the flag-off, over 2,000 farmers benefited in both Bungudu and Maru local government areas.

