In a proactive bid to project Kaduna State as the preferred choice of investments by both local and international investors, Governor Uba Sani has resolved to immediately set up an “Ease of Doing Business Desk” to be domiciled in the Governor’s Office.

Mr Sani made this known at the Kaduna State Investment Summit organised by the American Business Council in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government in Abuja on 1st February 2024.

The Investment Summit was organised to showcase the vast investment opportunities in Kaduna State and forge partnerships with businesses and development agencies in Nigeria and from across the world.

In his remarks, Governor Sani stated that the state government would continue to refine its processes and procedures to make them less cumbersome. He added that the intention is to save time and serve the people better. He also explained that the process would make the business environment more conducive for potential investors and development partners in line with best global practices.

“To complement the work of the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) in showcasing the various investment opportunities in Kaduna State and for effective communication with prospective investors and development partners, I have set up an ease of doing business desk in the Governor’s Office. We shall install a hotline through which investors and development partners can reach me directly” said Governor Sani.

He added, “I call on investors to avail themselves of the huge opportunities in Kaduna State. Kaduna State isn’t just a destination for your capital, it’s a springboard for your success. We extend not just an invitation, but a steadfast guarantee that your investments in Kaduna State will be nurtured by a robust policy framework and unwavering support.”

Mr Sani, has been commended in several quarters for his style of wooing investors to the state . Since assuming office in May 2023, he has continuously projected Kaduna as a bustling investment hub with well-educated, young and hardworking youth population. He has also been emphasising the state’s closeness to the Federal Capital Territory,Abuja.

Governor Sani further gave assurances that the Kaduna State Government would continue to promote private investments for economic growth, job creation, poverty reduction and better social services for its citizens.

In her remarks, the Counselor for Economic Affairs, U.S. Embassy, Abuja, Christine Harbaugh described Kaduna State as a “place of innovation and dynamism”.

She stressed that the attendance of US firms and investors at the event was a demonstration of their belief and interest in Kaduna State’s future adding that the US Mission in Nigeria strongly supports companies looking to invest in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

