The organised labour in Zamfara State has conferred an excellence award on Dauda Lawal as ‘the most compassionate governor’.

On Friday, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) presented the ‘Executive Excellence Award’ to Governor Lawal at the Government House in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris described the award by the labour groups as a fitting recognition of Mr Lawal’s achievements during his first eight months in office.

According to him, the state government has consistently made the welfare of its workers a top priority right from the beginning.

In his remark, Governor Lawal said that receiving the excellence award from organised labour would encourage him to work even harder towards the welfare of workers and the entire people of Zamfara State.

“My government will remain committed to promoting the well-being of Zamfara people, workers, and development. We have several plans to enhance our workers’ welfare, some of which are already underway.

“We have resolved the issue of outstanding salaries that we inherited from the previous administration, and we were able to provide the 13th month salary for the first time in the history of our state. Additionally, we set up a committee to settle the debt owed to retirees from 2011 to date, which amounted to 13.4 billion naira.

“The committee has already gone far with the authentication of data submitted by local government and state pension commission and physical verification of beneficiaries.

“Retirees from state and local governments will receive their owed gratuities as payments have been initiated.

“We promised to serve the people of Zamfara, to rescue and rebuild the state for the better. And that’s exactly what my government is doing. I want to thank you for this award of excellence. It holds a significant value to me,” the governor added.

The Chairman of the NLC in Zamfara, Comrade Sani Halliru, and that of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Sa’idu Mudi, said the organised union conferred the award of excellence on Governor Lawal due to his unwavering commitment towards the welfare of Zamfara workers.

Other leaders of the labour unions spoke in similar vein, stressing that this is the first time in the state’s history that a governor has shown such rare magnanimity towards the workers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

