Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani has approved the appointment of Umar Hassan Waziri as his Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) effective from 24th January 2024.

Born in 1971 in Zaria, Mr Waziri attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he graduated with a BSc degree in Accounting and an MSc in Accounting and Finance.

Mr Waziri is an astute public servant and chartered accountant with over 20 years post-professional qualification and experience in auditing, accounting, finance, energy, and the public sector.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary the governor, Muhammad Shehu said Mr Waziri’s appointment is based on a proven record of good leadership qualities and several years of experience in public administration and the financial sector.

The new Deputy Chief of Staff served as Kaduna State’s Accountant General from 2015 to 2019 where he led the implementation and operation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the state. He equally led several key departments and units under the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance.

Mr Waziri also served Kaduna State as the Managing Director/CEO of the Kaduna Industrial and Finance Company Ltd from April 2019 to June 2021.

Most recently, he was the Chief Financial Officer, FGN Power Company Limited, a position he occupied since July 2021, until he was appointed Special Adviser (Revenue Matters) by Governor Sani in 2023.

Mr Waziri is a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Taxation of Nigeria, Association of National Accountants Institute of Nigeria and Institute of Chartered Treasurers of Nigeria.

While congratulating the new Deputy Chief of Staff, Governor Sani urged him to carry out his duties with utmost diligence, honesty and dedication to service. Mr Sani also prayed for his guidance by God in the discharge of his assignment.

