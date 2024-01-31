The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, hosted his Northwest counterparts for the official unveiling of the State Community Protection Guards (CPG).

The graduation ceremony for the Community Protection Guards (Askarawan Zamfara) was held on Wednesday at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Sokoto attended the graduation ceremony.

Mr Idris said the Zamfara State Government has perfected plans to utilise a multi-faceted and multi-dimensional approach to address security challenges for now and in the future.

“Last year, Governor Dauda Lawal approved the engagement of 5,200 guards across 14 local government areas. Today, 2,645 community protection guards graduated in the first batch,“ the spokesperson added.

In his remark at the graduation ceremony, Governor Lawal declared that his administration embarked on the arduous task with a commitment to gradual reforms across all sectors of the state’s economy to instill sanity and accelerate development.

The governor stated: “While we make these efforts, the lofty goals we set out to achieve will remain a mirage as long as the formidable challenge of insecurity remains unaddressed.

“This informed our decision to, among other things, establish the Community Protection Guards, known as Askarawa. The steering committee for establishing the Community Protection Guards traversed the 14 Local Government Areas and screened eligible volunteers for enrolment into the outfit.

“We believe that the bulk of the challenges we face as a state and region are borne out of severe neglect in advancing public policy to serve the socioeconomic expectations of our people. We will never take for granted the message of the people of our state through their votes in March 2023.

“Today, therefore, the first batch of the Community Protection Guards, 2,645, are graduating. These young, energetic and vibrant personnel have undergone rigorous training, extensive drilling, and an understanding of the rules of engagement, amongst other skills, in the due discharge of their responsibility of partnering, assisting and working with the security agencies to defend our communities,” Mr Lawal emphasised.

In his speech, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda who is also the Chairman of Northwest Governors Forum, reaffirmed their joint decision not to engage in negotiations with bandits.

“We have gathered here today with a common purpose: to unite against banditry and insecurity in the Northwest. Regardless of political affiliation, we are committed to never negotiating with bandits,”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, General Aliyu Muhammad Gusau (retired), praised the state government for establishing the Community Protection Guards.

