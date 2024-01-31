Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has received the eleven-year-old Almajiri boy, Isah Muazu, who was allegedly tortured by an Islamic school teacher in Suleja, Niger State. The governor, disturbed by the incident, sent an emissary to locate the boy and bring him to Kaduna.

Speaking upon receiving the Almajiri boy, who is also an indigene of Kaduna State, Governor Sani vowed to press criminal charges against the Almajiri school teacher. He emphasised that no part of the Qur’an supports the dehumanising torture of underaged children.

Muazu, along with other children from similar Almajiri schools who have suffered abuse, was repatriated back to Kaduna from Niger State. The governor announced that the repatriated children, including Muazu, would be given free education under the Tsangaya education system in Kaduna State.

The governor expressed his commitment to preventing child abuse and stated that the Kaduna State government would not tolerate such actions. He emphasised the need to provide Islamic and formal education without subjecting children to dehumanising punishment.

“We have brought back all the children from Niger State. We have a better Tsangaya system in Kaduna State where we will give them Islamic and formal education. There is no place in the Holy Qur’an that says underaged children have to be taken away from their parental care before they get an Islamic education. We don’t want to see children roam the streets begging,” MrSani stated.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajia Rabi Salisu, reported that after his repatriation, Muazu

received treatment in a state government hospital and underwent psychosocial treatment.

