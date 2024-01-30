Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, on Tuesday, spearheaded the signing of a performance bond by Commissioners and other Heads of Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to perform optimally in the discharge of official responsibilities or get sacked.

Mr Namadi said the performance bond signed by the appointees was meant to commit officials to be dedicated in their respective places of assignments upon which they will be assessed on quarterly and yearly basis to ascertain that their performance was up to standard or otherwise.

He explained that the signing of the executive order is meant to establish a results delivery and performance management coordination unit under the office of the governor.

Governor Namadi stated: ”Today we will be signing an Executive Order and performance bonds to give effect to the performance measurement framework that we have instituted. The Executive Order is meant to establish a Results Delivery and Performance Management Coordination Unit under the Office of the Executive Governor. The Unit will be charged with the responsibility of coordinating and managing a performance measurement tracking system to ensure effective delivery of results.

“As specified in the Executive Order, some of the functions of the Unit will include monitoring the delivery of results covered in the performance bond to be assessed based on the quarterly scorecard and annual reviews; developing and managing a comprehensive performance tracking system with key performance indicators; a real-time dashboard, and periodic spot checks to validate results; periodic review of the result and performance frameworks to sort out cross-cutting and delivery mandate issues to ensure appropriate accountability for results across and between MDAs.”

Mr Namadi further pointed out that the commissioners would sign the performance bond committing them to deliver on the set targets/results by working to the best of their ability to deliver within the specified timeline and to be held responsible for any unjustified failure in that respect.

“Beyond establishing the unit, the primary purpose of the Executive Order is to provide a framework for ensuring accountability for results delivered by heads of all MDAs. Accordingly, the Order has provided that all respective and concerned executive heads of MDAs – particularly the Honorable Commissioners, will sign a performance bond committing them to deliver on the set targets/results by working to the best of their ability to deliver within the specified timeline and to be held responsible for any unjustified failure in that respect,” the governor stressed.

The signing of the bond implies that any appointee who fails to deliver on the mandate will have his or her appointment terminated.

