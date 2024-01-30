The Infinix Hot 40 series, including the Hot 40i, Hot 40, and Hot 40 Pro released in December 2023, showcases several shared features while offering distinct differences to cater to varied user preferences. All models boast a modern design, unified by a sleek and ergonomic form factor. The Pro version typically stands out with more refined finishes and advanced camera features, yet all models maintain a high-quality build.

What’s the same across the HOT 40 Series?

Unified Design: All three models boast a modern aesthetic with a glass front and plastic build, offering a premium look while maintaining durability.

Display Quality: Each phone has an IPS LCD screen display, ensuring vibrant and clear visuals across the board, though with variations in refresh rates and brightness levels.

Selfie Camera and Performance: The front camera specifications across all three models in the HOT 40 series are similar. Each of them features a 32 MP high-resolution selfie camera with dual-LED flash, supporting standard features like HDR and panorama for quality photography.

Operating System and User Interface: Running on Android 13, the series presents a consistent user experience, with the Pro and HOT 40 on XOS 13.5 and the HOT 40i on XOS 13, offering slight variations in software features.

Battery: The entire series boasts a 5000 mAh battery combined with the exclusive Power Marathon solution which supports incredible all-day standby time or up to 2 hours of calling even when the power is as low as 5%.

XBOOST New-Gen Gaming Engine: All the models of the HOT 40 Series offer Silky-Smooth Performance and Optimization with XBOOSTgaming engine, meticulously calibrated for smooth performance, frame by frame, ensuring a more stable gaming experience.

What Differences Set Each Model Apart?

Physical Dimensions and Weight: The HOT 40 Pro and HOT 40 share similar dimensions(168.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm (6.64 x 3.02 x 0.33 in), implying a larger screen and heftier build, whereas the HOT 40i is more compact and lighter 163.6 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 in), catering to those who prefer a more manageable device size.

Screen Size and Resolution: In the HOT 40 series, the HOT 40 Pro features the largest and most advanced display. It has a 6.78-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which equates to a high pixel density of approximately 396 PPI (pixels per inch). This makes it especially suitable for an immersive gaming experience and media consumption, as the larger screen size and higher resolution deliver clearer and more detailed images.

The Infinix HOT 40 also features a 6.78-inch screen but with a slightly lower resolution compared to the Pro model, maintaining the same screen size but offering a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. On the other hand, the HOT 40i comes with a 6.56-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the other two models, and it has a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, making it more suited for standard viewing experiences.

Display: The Hot 40 Pro features a 120Hz IPS LCD, while the Hot 40 and Hot 40i offer a 90Hz IPS LCD.The Hot 40 Pro and Hot 40 have higher resolutions compared to the Hot 40i.

Processing Power and Chipset: The Helio G99 chipset in the HOT 40 Pro is designed for more demanding tasks and gaming, while the Helio G88 in the HOT 40 offers balanced performance, and the Unisoc T606 in the HOT 40i is tailored for basic, everyday use.

Main Camera: The Pro version leads with a 108MP camera, while the other models have a 50 MP main camera. The HOT 40 Pro’s superior 108MP main camera marks it as the best choice for photography enthusiasts, whereas the 50MP cameras in the HOT 40 and HOT 40i are more than capable for general photography needs.

Charging Capabilities: With the Pro and HOT 40 supporting 33W fast charging, they cater to users who need quick power-ups, in contrast to the HOT 40i’s 18W charging, which focuses more on battery longevity.

The Infinix Hot 40 series, with its varied models – the Hot 40, Hot 40 Pro, and Hot 40i – offers a diverse range of options for consumers. Each model is tailored to meet specific needs, from the high-performance Hot 40 Pro with its advanced camera and display features to the budget-friendly Hot 40i, suitable for basic use. The series stands out for its unified design, robust performance, and versatile camera capabilities, catering to a wide audience. Whether you’re seeking a device for intensive gaming, photography, or everyday efficiency, the Hot 40 series presents a convincing choice, making it a standout option in the competitive smartphone market.

Feature Category Infinix Hot 40 Pro Infinix Hot 40 Infinix Hot 40i Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Launch Date Dec-23 Dec-23 Dec-23 Body Dimensions 168.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm 168.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm 163.6 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm Display Type IPS LCD, 120Hz IPS LCD, 90Hz IPS LCD, 90Hz Screen Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels OS Android 13, XOS 13.5 Android 13, XOS 13.5 Android 13, XOS 13 Chipset MediatekHelio G99 MediatekHelio G88 Unisoc T606 Main Camera 108 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.08 MP 50 MP + 0.08 MP Selfie Camera 32 MP 32 MP 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh, 33W charging 5000 mAh, 33W charging 5000 mAh, 18W charging

