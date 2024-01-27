The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has restated the place of education as a top top priority for building a prosperous and sustainable society.

Governor Lawal highlighted the significance of education while briefing journalists during the 43rd Convocation of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. At the ceremony on Saturday, 25,432 graduates were awarded various degrees.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that Mr Lawal is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University and has made significant philanthropic contributions to the university.

He said the governor contributed to various learning institutions within and outside Zamfara State due to his passion for education development.

He added: “Today, Governor Dauda Lawal attended the 43rd convocation ceremony of his alma mater, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

“Since his days in the banking sector, he has been passionate about education development and has always considered giving back to society.

“Governor Lawal constructed a three-storey building comprising lecture halls and offices. Additionally, he donated a new Costa bus to the Department of Political Science, where he graduated.”

In November last year, Governor Dauda Lawal declared a state of emergency on education in Zamfara State.

In line with the declaration, Governor Lawal’s administration has commenced the construction and renovation of 245 schools across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara; provision of two-seater desks for pupils and students, totalling 9,542 across schools in the 14 local government areas; equipping the constructed and renovated 245 schools with 619 tables and 926 chairs for teachers.

