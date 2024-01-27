The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani was accorded a rousing welcome at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria by a large number of students who thronged the university’s main gate to receive him upon his arrival for the university’s 43rd convocation ceremony.

The student community expressed their appreciation to the governor for his decision to reduce fees in all state-owned institutions. The reduction in fees has alleviated the financial burden on students and made education more accessible and affordable.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as the students danced and chanted oyoyo (meaning you are welcome). The students applauded Mr Sani for his efforts in prioritising education and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to pursue his academic aspirations.

The students expressed their solidarity and support for the governor. They encouraged him to continue working towards the betterment of the education sector in the state.

The students equally thanked him for his commitment to repositioning the Kaduna State Scholarships and Loans Board, which has been beneficial to both local and international students.

The governor’s presence at the convocation ceremony not only highlighted his support for the academic community but also demonstrated his commitment to creating an enabling environment for students to thrive.

