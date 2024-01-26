Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, Dettol, has announced superstar actress Ini Dima-Okojie as the new brand ambassador of its newly relaunched category product, Dettol Skincare, which is now formulated with an extraordinary blend of 2X glycerin dosage and enriched with argan oil.

The super-talented actress known for her leading star performances in movies such as the Netflix series ‘Blood sisters’, ‘Kpali’, and ‘Namaste Wahala’, has risen to be one of the most revered in the entertainment industry.

The newly relaunched Dettol Skincare soap now has a unique formulation featuring 2X glycerin dosage and the enriching touch of argan oil. The soap ensures an unparalleled level of moisturisation, ensuring your skin stays beautifully hydrated and healthy while protecting your skin from 99.9% germs.

Sharing her excitement about becoming Dettol Skincare’s Brand Ambassador, the actress said, “Dettol has been around for a long time, and I remember using it as a child; it feels like home for me. It is a testament to how much work goes into the brand for it to be here today and still at the peak of the quality of its products. What I love most about the relaunched Dettol Skincare is its gentleness on the skin. It also protects against germs and has argan oil and glycerin infusion that moisturises your skin and gives you a 2X moisturising effect. It is also suitable for everyone. People will love this soap because it is the best of both worlds.”

Speaking on the choice of the new ambassador, Zara Adoki, Category Manager, Dettol Sub- Saharan Africa said, “Ini Dima-Okojie’s elegance, poise, and commitment to skincare align with our brand ethos. With this partnership, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of good hygiene and skincare practices, while improving the health and wellbeing of our consumers. The hygiene and beauty industry is evolving, and at Dettol, we are fully committed to being part of this narrative.”

The unveiling of Ini Dima-Okojie as the brand ambassador for Dettol Skincare marks the beginning of a promising partnership between the Nollywood star and Dettol Nigeria, as they educate consumers that glowing skin should also be a healthy germ freeskin.

