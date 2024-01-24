The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has emphasised the need for synergy and a multi-dimensional regional approach to tackle insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

Mr Lawal made the call on Wednesday during the opening of a two-day roundtable discussion on insecurity in the North organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

The Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, stated that the event aimed to encourage community engagement in the fight against banditry and related crimes in the North.

He added that resource persons delivered lectures on critical areas of concern, including a framework for cooperation and collaboration between Federal, State and Local authorities.

The statement read in parts: “Today, Governor Dauda Lawal and other governors attended a two-day roundtable organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) with the theme ‘Multidimensional Approach to Tackling Insecurity in Northern Nigeria’.

“There were discussions on how to address insecurity in northern regions, focusing on kinetic and non-kinetic approaches and tackling the proliferation of arms and drugs through local vigilance and border security measures.

“Delivering a remark at the event, Governor Dauda Lawal restated that a multi-dimensional approach to addressing insecurity in the North is the way to go.

“I have listened keenly to the various addresses and the discussions, and I believe the necessary foundation has been laid for the panels and syndicates to develop a comprehensive framework for a multidimensional approach to tackling insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

“For us in Zamfara State, we also believe that a multi-dimensional approach is the way to go; however, for Zamfara, in tandem with our border and regional states, we have also resolved to work together and tackle the issue using a regional approach and not operate in silos. This will enhance synergy among the states affected in combating the insecurity challenges. Community engagement in the fight against banditry and related crimes is gaining momentum.

“This synergy becomes even more imperative as Joint operations and intelligence sharing are essential. Just like Katsina State has, we are also commissioning our approved Community Protection Guards, backed by law and a formal structure, who the Military and the police authorities have adequately trained to act as first responders, search and rescue and work with the FG deployed forces and similar entities in other states, in the course of restoring security to our communities.

“We have also set up a Security Trust Fund, like others in the region, to mobilise, manage, and deploy funds to complement government efforts in restoring security. In Zamfara, we are also tackling the identified twin-headed fodder that feeds insecurity: the denigration of Education and high unemployment, especially among the youth, by targeted interventions in those sectors, amongst others,” Mr Lawal stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

