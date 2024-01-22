The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, will on Thursday declare open a two-day strategic management meeting of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The retreat, scheduled for the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, will focus on the theme Reimagining Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth.

Upon assuming office, the Chairman of the FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, championed a radical transformation in the values of the agency, aiming to make it more FIRS taxpayer-centric and a well-suited revenue-collecting agency.

The visionary approach led to a significant overhaul of the agency’s organisational and management structures. The Service under him has also been re-engineering the tax processes to support taxpayers in fulfilling their civil obligations.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, Dare Adekanmbi said the Finance Minister will deliver a goodwill message during the retreat. He will also join Mr Adedeji to unveil the new direction to directors and other key members of the FIRS management team.

The objective of the retreat, according to the statement, is to ensure that “all directors are fully informed and aligned with the strategic direction of the Executive Chairman of FIRS, solidifying a foundation for unified action.”

The FIRS statement explained the aim of the retreat further: “We will also be engaging critical external stakeholders in government, professional bodies and the organised private sector about the renewed and refocused strategy of the FIRS.

“At the end of the retreat, participants are expected to have a comprehensive understanding of the new organisational structure and its implications for their roles.

“We will leave with a shared vision for a modernised tax administration that is both equitable and growth-oriented, inspiring confidence and excitement for the future,” the statement added.

