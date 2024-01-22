Ronchess Global Resources PLC has announced some significant leadership changes under the guidance of its Board Chair, Mr Adeolu Adeboye. During a recent meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mr Temitope Adebosin as Executive Director, which the company sees as a clear indication of his commitment and valuable contributions to the company.

In addition to the new appointment, the construction giant has also informed the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investors about the appointment of two new independent non-executive directors, Mr Yusuf Tafida and Ms Habibah A Waziri, who bring with them extensive industry experience and will play an instrumental role in enhancing the strategic direction, governance and success of the company.

Mr Tafida, a seasoned financial professional with more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry, is an expert in accounting, treasury management, and financial planning. He has a proven track record of providing top-notch consultancy services to clients and is also well-versed in business consulting, client relations, and project management.

Mr Tafida is the founder of Koopersmith Professional Services, a firm that provides first-tier consultancy services in human resources management and development. He has previously worked with First Bank of Nigeria and held various positions such as financial analyst, credit risk officer, branch manager, and relationship manager in the public sector group. He holds a Master’s Degree in Treasury Management from Bayero University Kano and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the same university. Additionally, he possesses professional certifications such as Certified National Accountant and Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants.

Ms Habibah is an experienced human capital strategist and business solutions expert with nearly a decade of experience deploying successful growth roadmaps for MSMEs and multinationals across Africa. She has established strong partnerships locally and internationally and trained over 3,500 candidates to create competitive global workforces. She has held positions at Moneda Invest, Suburban West Africa & Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

She holds an MBA in Strategic Marketing and an undergraduate degree in Communications and Electronics Engineering from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and is dedicated to advancing workplace excellence and innovation. Her appointment is a testament to Ronchess’s commitment to delivering world-class solutions to its clients and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, as the board believes Ms Habibah’s expertise will be critical in driving growth, innovation, and helping Ronchess achieve its goals.

With Jackson Ukuevo helming Ronchess as Chief Executive Officer, the construction giant aims to become a top player in African infrastructure management, focusing on road, rail, airport, and waste management services. The company is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to its clients, and his vast experience in entrepreneurship and business management remains invaluable.

