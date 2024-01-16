As part of its efforts to meaningfully confront the reoccurring security challenges faced by the state, the Kaduna state government has announced that plans to establish the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund. The move was revealed by Governor Uba Sani in his opening remarks at the ‘Kaduna State Core Security Council’ meeting with traditional rulers and local government chairmen of frontline areas on Tuesday, 16th January, 2023, held in the state capital.

The governor stated, “Our administration is fully committed to the security and safety of the whole of Kaduna State, because security is the cornerstone for the realisation of our SUSTAIN Agenda. I have been pursuing the deployment of more boots on the ground through more military formations. I am happy to inform you that very soon, there will be establishment of some Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in the state. This move will greatly assist the expansion of our campaigns against terrorists and bandits in frontline locations.

Mr Sani said the state government was looking at the possibility of establishing Kaduna state security trust fund as a means of collaborating with corporate organisations, the business community, industrialists, professional groups, individuals and all critical stakeholders. He explained that the move was geared towards enhancing material and logistic support to the security agencies.

While commending the efforts of the agencies in maintaining peace and containing security threats especially during the festive season, the governor called for a renewed intensity and coordination in tackling emerging security challenges.

“I must thank the security agencies for helping to maintain the peace all through the festive period and into the beginning of the year,” Mr Sani emphasised, adding that the state enjoyed relative peace over this time, with the exception of the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri.

He said the incident was eventually managed through the efforts of the state’s traditional and religious leaders, supported by security forces. “We are deeply grateful for all the positive steps taken in that regard and in several other key areas,” he added.

Concerning the meeting, the governor pointed out: “The purpose of this meeting is to brainstorm on the situations in certain areas of interest, notably Kauru, Kajuru, Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“There was security on the Kaduna-Abuja road for about 18 months, until the sudden unfortunate and disturbing attack and kidnapping. The recent occurrences on that axis clearly indicate the need for re-opening of a front on that route.

“On the side of security agencies, and in light of the challenges we are confronting, I must state that it has become vital for us to further close ranks, rub minds and revisit our collaborative structures. Deepening and strengthening of human intelligence networks is an obvious area requiring urgent review, towards restoring peace and security along these critical highways, and to the troubled communities.” Mr Sani added.

The Kaduna State Security Council Meeting had in attendance traditional rulers and local government chairmen of frontline areas. They include the Emir of Zazzau, the Emir of Birnin Gwari, the Etsu of Chikun, the Agom of Kachia, the Chief of Kufana, the Emir of Kauru and the Chief of Dnata, as well as the Chairmen of Kauru, Kajuru, Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun and Kachia local government areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

