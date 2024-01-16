Thousands of supporters and well-wishers welcomed Governor Dauda Lawal in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara state, on Monday, creating an atmosphere of excitement and jubilation.

The Supreme Court on Friday 12 January reaffirmed Governor Lawal as the winner of the March 2023 Zamfara governorship election, setting aside the Court of Appeal’s decision that declared the election inconclusive.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said a massive crowd brought the state capital to a standstill as they celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision.

According to Mr Idris, it was a momentous occasion for the people of Zamfara, who were determined to show their support for their leader. “The streets are lined with a mammoth crowd, cheering and waving as the governor’s convoy makes its way through the city,” he stated.

The governor rode in an open van called the Bazamfara, waving to the cheering supporters as he moved through Tsafe local government area, Kwatarkwashi, and Damba to the ‘Freedom Square’ in Gusau, the capital city.

“The rally lasted over 10 hours. Thousands of people took to the streets, dancing and singing political songs while raising placards to express their joy over Governor Lawal’s reaffirmation by the apex court,” the spokesperson stated.

During his speech at the Freedom Square, Governor Lawal praised the judiciary for standing with the truth regardless of the challenges, saying:

“This decision by the Supreme Court has reignited hopes for an independent judiciary.

“I thank the judiciary and the Federal Government for not interfering with the judicial processes, especially the election petitions. This has brought hope for the entire country.

“I assure you that security is our top priority, as promised. We are progressing toward addressing our challenges and will continue to do so. Additionally, we have made great strides in education, health, agriculture, the economy, and other essential sectors.

“We were denied a venue for our campaigns by the previous administration, even though we followed all the procedures required by law. As a result, we could only gather in this square for our campaigns. Therefore, we have decided to rename this square as ‘Freedom Square’.”

