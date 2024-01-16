Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has donated wheelchairs, blankets, and numerous hospital equipment to the 44 Army Reference Hospital and 461 Nigerian Airforce Hospital Kaduna as part of his activities to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Governor who visited the hospitals shortly after he laid a wreath in honour of the fallen heroes, stressed that the donated items were tokens of appreciation from the state for the sacrifices which the members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies are making to secure the state and the country at large.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the solemn ceremony, which had in attendance Commanders and Commandants of military commands and formation in Kaduna, Governor Sani said, the country would never forget fallen heroes who fought and died in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

According to him, “Today’s event offers us the opportunity to honour our veterans. It also gives us the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices, bravery, and commitment of our fallen heroes who lost their lives in the defence of our territorial integrity.

“We also have to appreciate our armed forces generally, the Army, Air Force, and Navy as well as all other security agencies in Nigeria for their efforts in trying to ensure that we have peace in our country.

“Of course, the fight against banditry and terrorism in Nigeria is something that is on course.

“In recent weeks we had some setbacks, but I have no doubt in my mind because I have confidence in our armed forces and of course. Mr President has also made it clear that we have to come up with a time frame on when this battle against banditry and terrorism has to end.

“We are going to cooperate with the armed forces in our capacities as governors and the Federal Government, to ensure that this war against banditry and terrorism is brought to a successful end,” Mr Sani added.

The high point of the occasion was the laying of wreaths by senior government and military officials and 21 gun salutes in honour of the fallen heroes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

