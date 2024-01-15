It was an emotional moment on Saturday as Promiseland, a real estate firm, in conjunction with Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, DEPOWA, presented plots of land to families and widows of fallen Nigerian heroes.

The donation was part of activities to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The event, which took place at the DEPOWA Secretariat in Abuja, attracted officials and members of the association within and outside the nation’s capital.

According to the real estate firm, the gesture was to appreciate the families of those who paid the supreme price for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

In his remarks, the CEO of Promiseland Estate, Ambassador Lawrence Oloche Emmanuel, who was represented by the Chief Communications Officer of the company, Emmanuel Odukwe, said the gesture is a token of appreciation for the fallen heroes and their families.

He stated, “This gesture is a token of appreciation for the fallen heroes and their families. On behalf of my boss, Ambassador Lawrence Emmanuel, MON, we honor their sacrifices for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“Ambassador Lawrence Oloche Emmanuel and the entire management of Promiseland Estate deeply value the sacrifices of these heroes, and through this initiative, we aim to express our gratitude in a tangible and meaningful way.”

On her part, the President of DEPOWA, Mrs Oghogho Gwabin Musa, lauded the company for the donation, while noting that the gesture will create a sense of belonging among the widows and families of the deceased military officers.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Promiseland Estate for this generous donation. As we mark 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, this act of kindness will resonate deeply within the hearts of the widows and families of our fallen military officers.

“This noble gesture goes beyond the material value of the land; it instills a sense of belonging, recognizing and honoring the sacrifices made by our heroes.

“Promiseland Estate has set an exemplary standard of corporate social responsibility, and we are truly thankful for their commitment to our community.”

Also speaking at the event, the President of Military Widows Association, Mrs Veronica Aluko, said the partnership between DEPOWA and Promiseland Estate has brought solace to the hearts of those facing unimaginable hardship.

“The partnership between DEPOWA and Promiseland Estate is a beacon of hope for the military widows facing unimaginable hardships. This collaboration has not only provided tangible support through the donation of land but has also brought solace and comfort to the hearts of those who have lost their loved ones in service.

“We are grateful for this meaningful partnership that makes a lasting impact on the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our nation.”

Ten beneficiaries, drawn from various associations under DEPOWA, were presented with land documents by the company.

Present at the event were DEPOWA President, Mrs Oghogho Gwabin Musa, POWA President and wife of the Inspector General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, Mrs Pearl Isoni, wife of the garrison commander of Nigerian army headquarters, who represented NAOWA President, Mrs Mariya Abodin Lagbaja.

Others include the Vice President of Naval Officers Wives Association, Mrs Zainab Akpan, who stood in for the President of NOWA, Mrs Ijeoma Blessing Ogalla, the President of Nigerian Air Force Wives Association, Architect Rakiya Abukakar, who was represented by Mrs Adinike Daramola, wife of the Chief of Communications and Information Systems of the Nigeria Air Force.

