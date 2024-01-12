The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has commenced engagements with several key stakeholders such as the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), with the objective of bringing sustainable development to the state. The engagement with IsDB is part of his administration’s continuous efforts to provide quality education and ameliorate poverty especially in rural areas.

Speaking after the engagement session with a high-powered delegation from the IsDB on Thursday 11 January 2024, Mr Sani lauded the bank for its continuous support to Kaduna State.

A statement released shortly after the meeting with the delegation by the governor’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu quoted Mr Sani as expressing optimism about the success of the engagement. Highlighting the aim of the engagement, he said:

“I had a fruitful meeting with the top management team of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) led by the Country Operations Manager, Mr. Ahsanul Kibria. Discussions centred on tackling the challenge of out-of-school children and effective implementation of initiatives to reduce poverty.

“Education and poverty reduction are top priorities of our administration. The strategic partnership with the Islamic Development Bank will enable the Kaduna State Government to effectively reduce the number of out-of-school children and enhance the well-being of our citizens.” Governor Sani stated.

