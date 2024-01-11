IN RE: “THE DESTRUCTION OF NIGERIA BY THE JUDICIARY”

ADVERTORIAL BY MR CYPRIAN F. EDWARD-EKPO

Our attention has been drawn to an extremely ill-formulated, ignorant, and very poorly written political misinformation campaign material which passed off as an advertorial on pages 16-18 of the online version of The Guardian Newspaper of Friday, 05 January 2024 and many other online platforms captioned as above and authored by an equally ignorant and faceless pseudo individual named Cyprian F. Edward-Ekpo who is not named as a party or a Counsel in any of the legal matters that he purports to pontificate over with such false, unearned and misplaced aplomb and authority.

The garbage, suggesting that Nigeria is being destroyed by the Judiciary, authored and published by Cyprain F. Edward-Ekpo, is not only an undisguised attempt to direct the minds of Their Lordships who will be sitting over the Akwa Ibom Governorship Petitions Appeals as well as poison public opinion, but a document seeking to continue the negative narrative to demean our Judiciary. This gentleman, a self-awarded professor of no known University, must have a very poor opinion of Nigerian jurists and may not be aware that Their Lordships of The Supreme Court of Nigeria are not influenced by packaged trash. Their Lordships depend on the Records of Appeal and the Briefs of Counsel before them in making determination of matters. Mr. Edward Ekpo needs to know that the Courts in Nigeria and the civilized world over do not take counsel from menials, who obviously make a living disseminating malicious falsehood.

Traditionally, the Umo Eno Campaign Organisation only joins issues in civilized and well espoused discourse. We are however compelled by our commitment to truth and public enlightenment to make a guarded exception in this instance. We would be guided and guarded because, we hold dear the civilized standard that requires parties in litigation not to adjudicate their matters in the public space. That is what is expected of decent and knowledgeable persons when a matter is sub judice. In this instance, the subject matters of Mr. Edward-Ekpo’sdiatribe are respectively pending before the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the Federal Capital City High Court in its appellate jurisdiction.

We would therefore not join Mr. Edward-Ekpo and his cohorts in desecrating our courts and legal system by publicly discussing the details of these pending matters,ahead of the court hearings. Suffice to say that the judgment of the FCT Chief Magistrate’s Court in Charge No. CR/94/2022: Mr. Edet Godwin Etim V Pastor UmoBassey Eno that was delivered on December 20, 2022 was set aside by the selfsame Chief Magistrate on January 11, 2023 in exercise of his inherent jurisdiction on the grounds that the purported judgment was obtained by fraud, misrepresentation of facts and in outright violation of the right to fair hearing of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno. It is elementary for any legally trained mind that every court has inherent jurisdiction to set aside any judgment or order that was obtained in such circumstances.

We must also mention that the decision of the Chief Magistrate on January 11, 2023, setting aside its judgment of December 20, 2022, is the subject matter of Appeal No. CRA/02/2023: Mr. Edet Godwin Etim V Pastor UmoBassey Eno which is still pending and indeed comes up on February 21, 2024. Incidentally, Mr. Edward-Ekpo’sreaders would want to know how come he and his sponsors are strident in their cry than the supposedly “aggrieved” Edet Godwin Etim. Cyprian F Edward-Ekpois not a party to Mr. Etim’s criminal appeal neither is he a party or Counsel in any of the election petition matters against Pastor Umo Bassey Eno. So, how come Mr. EdetGodwin Etim was not the author of Mr. Edward- Ekpo’sadvertorial?

Mr. Edward-Ekpo’s readers would want to know from him and his sponsors how come:

• That the purported criminal conduct with which Pastor Umo Bassey Eno was framed with was never reported to any law enforcement agency in Nigeria? How come Pastor Umo Bassey Eno was not prosecuted by any law enforcement agency but by a law firm that “coincidentally” also filed the Petition on behalf of one of the political parties that Mr. Edward-Ekpo named in his advertorial whose appeal is currently pending before the Apex Court?

• That law firm that filed and prosecuted all the appeals against Pastor Umo Eno’s electoral victory up to the pending appeal before the Apex Court is now the one, by some uncommon coincidence being“ingeniously joined” with Edet Godwin Etim as parties as well as joint-prosecutors in the pending criminal appeal before the FCT High Court, in its appellate jurisdiction?

• That Mr. Edward-Ekpo referred to an INTERPOL Report in his advertorial that was expunged from the Records of the Tribunal but failed to mention that this same Law Firm procured the Federal High Court Order that brought in INTERPOL purportedly to investigate Pastor Umo Eno. He furthermore hid the fact that his false excuse for wanting INTERPOL to investigate Pastor Umo Eno was that they were instructed by a fictitious and non-existent United Nations agency to conduct due diligence on Pastor Umo Eno, as a nominee, for an obviously non existent international award, by the fictitious UN agency. Such crass falsehood and fraud!

• And finally, Mr. Edward-Ekpo has deployed fraud and patent falsehood to make his debut in the political scene of Akwa Ibom State, claiming to being the first human being to be “awarded an Honorary professor Degree in the field of Public International Law 2021” while others earn it! The indecent way he and his paymasters of the three-paged advertorial have resorted to sheer falsehood, in order to seek notice is not only despicably shameful but a demonstration of the desperation of the political opponents of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno to seek notice and relevance hoping to add value to their rather miserable political outings.

How could anyone who claims to have been trained as a lawyer still contest the issue of whether Pastor UmoBassey Eno was convicted by a court of law. This matter was raised by two political parties in their respective Petitions before the Akwa Ibom State Governorship Tribunal and the Tribunal in its well-considered and unassailable judgements dismissed the Petitions and specifically held that having been set aside by the selfsame Chief Magistrate in its ruling on January 11, 2023, the said conviction has ceased to exist. The Tribunal also acknowledged that the matter was the subject of an appeal before the FCT High Court, in its appellate jurisdiction and that the Tribunal was without jurisdiction to wrestle the matter from the FCT High Court for judicial review.

The Court of Appeal, upheld the decisions of the Tribunal and the matter is now pending before Their Lordships of the Supreme Court. The parties have exchanged their respective Briefs and are awaiting the date for adoption of the Briefs after which the Supreme Court would make its determination known to the world. We know as a fact that no sane person, knowing the facts of these matters, would lend his name to this rather inglorious, extremely sanctionable, and utterly sick and demeaning publicationseeking to litigate in the public square, matters that are pending before the Supreme Court and the FCT High Court, in its appellate jurisdiction. How difficult is this position for the most ignorant person to understand, yet it is the ground for Professorial diatribe!

We finally, most respectfully urge the reading public to ignore the lazy and unimaginative antics of Cyprain F.Edward-Ekpo and whoever is sponsoring him and we urge Mr. Edward -Ekpo to seek a sustainable employment. On our own part, we all await the determination of these matters by our respected and revered jurists.

His Excellency Chief Assam E Assam, SAN

Director General

Umo Eno Campaign Organization

07 January 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

