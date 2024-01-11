Big wins for 1xBet players are not uncommon – everyday, our clients win large sums when betting on sports. But today, we will talk about the record victories of the past year. Fasten your seat belts because we’re talking about cosmic money.

All the lucky ones made money on accumulator bets – the player makes a forecast on the results of several sporting events, and if successful, their odds are multiplied. But there is another side to the coin – the player has no right to make a mistake. Therefore, a client who bets an accumulator must demonstrate pinpoint accuracy. However, 1xBet players from Africa coped with this task perfectly.

A unique case occurred with a player from Guinea. He won $551,969.90 by betting just $1.16 on a 50-match accumulator and guessing the outcome of each match. The maximum odds for one event was 1.553 – this means that the lucky bettor made simple and logical bets on clear favorites. However, to guess the outcome of 50 matches requires not only excellent knowledge of sports but also incredible luck. As a result, the player from Guinea seemed to walk between raindrops and became rich thanks to 1xBet!

Another bettor from Guinea won an even more impressive amount – $571,831.91! He bet the equivalent of $57.89 and hit the jack pot thanks to his impressive winning accumulator odds of 9877.935. This player guessed the outcomes of 17 matches but used a different strategy. He loves spectacular football and bets on a total of more than 2.5 goals in each event. The odds ranged from 1.44 to a very risky 2.508. The risk was fully justified, although, in one of the matches of the 2 Bundesliga, the 3rd goal needed to win was scored only in the 97th minute. The reward for spent nerves was a huge amount from 1xBet.

An interesting strategy was chosen by a player from Senegal who bet $84.03 and won $402,896.43. He played an accumulator of 22 events with odds of 4794.428. The client completely trusted his instinct: bets were placed on both the results of football matches and totals, and risky ones were chosen next to low odds – for example, 3.165 on Wolverhampton’s victory over Aston Villa. The Senegalese player’s magical instincts worked and helped him get rich.

A 1xBet client from Nigeria took a risk from the start: he bet a large amount ($4372.02) on a six-event accumulator with a total odds of 25.932 and won $113,374.45! The lucky one bet exclusively on team victories with a wide range of odds – from 1.425 to 2.36.

Examples of 1xBet clients from Guinea, Senegal and Nigeria show that miracles happen daily! You can be the next lucky person in 2024 – if you systematically move towards success and don’t give up after failures. Remember to play responsibly, follow sports statistics, and one day, you will definitely get lucky!

