Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has stated his administration’s commitment to provide employment opportunities for over 40,000 farmers in Tsafe local government.

area (LGA) of the state. He made the statement on Monday while flagging off the distribution of agricultural assets and vital farm inputs to farmers in the local government area.

The agricultural assets and inputs distribution ceremony was held at the Tsafe local government secretariat as part of the ongoing COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus distribution programme sponsored by FADAMA III.

A statement by the spokesperson of the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, pointed out that the state government has made provisions in the 2024 budget to rehabilitate nine earth dams in Tsafe local government area.

The governor emphasised that the Yanwaren Daji Dam in the local government would be crucial in feeding over two million people yearly. He said that the dam’s well-planned drainage system would ensure that clean water is available to the entire Tsafe LGA.

Governor Lawal stated: “Agriculture, which accounts for over 70% of our GDP, remains the backbone of our economy. In recognition of this, our programme is poised to empower 100,000 farmers, who will engage more farmers, across the 14 local government areas with essential farming equipment and seeds over the coming four years.

“Tsafe local government area is legendary for farming and makes a massive contribution to the GDP of Zamfara State. With the flag-off of this programme in this local government area today, we are bringing tremendous opportunities for the farming communities in this industrious local government area. I am confident that this programme will go a long way to boosting our farmers’ productivity, thereby alleviating rural poverty and its associated challenges.

“Building on this momentum, we plan to introduce similar intervention projects, such as the integrated entrepreneurship programme in Magazu Town. This programme will encompass various agro-allied projects, including fisheries, poultry, and livestock fattening. Additionally, it will provide training and starter packs to small-scale businesses in multiple sectors, contributing significantly to our economic diversification efforts.

“Moreover, the project will help combat malaria through innovative methods like rearing tilapia fish while generating substantial income for the beneficiaries through various interventions,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

