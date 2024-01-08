Seven months ago, Nigerians went to the poll to elect leaders both at the national and sub- national levels for executive and legislative positions. With the elections concluded and the successful candidates sworn into office, all eyes are now riveted on the new helmsmen. The people are eager to see how the elected officials intend to turn election manifestos and rhetoric into actionable programmes and policies for the welfare and well-being of the governed. There were also key performance indices of governance expected in the various states and the federation.

Senator Uba Sani,the executive governor of Kaduna State, is one of the newly elected governors under focus. Hitherto, he represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly between 2019 and 2023 before his emergence as the governor of his state after a keenly contested gubernatorial election.

A consummate politician and urbane public servant, Governor Sani, within the past seven months, has offered hope, succour and confidence to the populace of Kaduna State through his dedication and commitment to duty. Apart from his efforts to improve security, boost the economy and provide health care for the citizens, he has through his government’s Rural Transformation and Nurturing of Citizens Engagement initiatives brought development closer to the people especially the peasantry. Through his governance approach Mr Sani has been assiduously narrowing the gap in infrastructure and human capital while building social cohesion and inclusion.

On the unfortunate Tudun Biri mishap, he exhibited robust and effective leadership, presence of mind, and empathy with the families of the victims. Furthermore, he had meticulously and transparently been coordinating the relief efforts of the federal government, Nigeria governors forum, corporate organisations and well meaning Nigerians for the Tudun Biri community, the wounded and the families of the dead.

Governor Uba Sani has so far exhibited leadership, character, capacity and commitment to the welfare of the citizens of Kaduna State in furtherance of his intentions to build a state where no one will feel ‘oppressed, marginalised or neglected’.

We wish the governor well and look forward to his leveraging on the good will of the people of Kaduna State to deliver more democratic dividends which we trust he will.

