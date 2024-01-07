The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal on Saturday, flagged off the distribution of agricultural assets and farm inputs to farmers within Zamfara-west senatorial district of the state.

The flag-off ceremony which took place in Gummi local government area (LGA), was part of Nigeria’s COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme under the FADAMA III project.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that Mr Lawal, apart from flagging off the distribution of agricultural assets also laid the foundation block for the construction of a befitting modern Tsangaya School in Gummi LGA.

According to Mr Idris, the state government recently approved the construction of a modern Tsangaya Islamic School in each of the three senatorial zones to improve the quality of education in the state.

The programme in Gummi LGA aims to provide essential input support and services to the Zamfara-west senatorial district farmers.

Delivering his speech at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Lawal said the project was equally dedicated to constructing and rehabilitating access roads in rural communities.

“My government will ensure the rehabilitation and construction of wet markets for safe and efficient functioning.

“Our main objective is to improve farmers’ productivity by providing them with essential inputs such as fertilisers, herbicides, insecticides, high-quality seeds, and seed dressing chemicals.

“For the upcoming dry season, we have allocated 33,000 bags of fertiliser – comprising 22,000 bags of NPK and 11,000 bags of urea. This is in addition to over 700 power tillers and seeds for the production of rice and maize, which will be distributed to 19,000 farmers.

“Seven hundred thirty-five groups of ten farmers each will be empowered with Power Tillers, while 2,550 individuals will also receive small ruminant animals for empowerment.”

During the flag off of the Tsangaya Islamic School project, Governor Lawal assured the people of Zamfara-west senatorial district that the school would meet high-quality standards.

