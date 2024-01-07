The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has received commendations from the National Chairman of Jamatu Izalatil Bida Wa Ikamatus Sunna (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala-Lau, for his longstanding commitment to Islamic propagation, predating even his tenure as governor.

The cleric who gave the commendation when JIBWIS held its annual preaching in Zaria, announced the group’s intention to support the education of underprivileged children in the fields of medicine and engineering. He said the group aims to produce 455 medical doctors in Kaduna within the next four years through contributions from individuals within their respective mosques.

Mr Bala-Lau expressed gratitude for the support received from Governor Sani, stating, “Your Excellency, there was never a time when our national body’s request was turned down; he always used to say, ‘I am yours.’ Sir, we will never forget your kindness and we pray that the Almighty God will bless you.”

He also conveyed JIBWIS’ condolences for the unfortunate drone bomb mishap in Tudun Biri town stressing that their sympathy goes to Mr Sani, the Emir of Zazzau, and the people of Kaduna State. Mr Bala-Lau equally prayed for a successful and impactful tenure of Governor Sani in the state.

The JIBWIS National Preaching is an annual event organised across the country to address contemporary issues concerning the Muslim Ummah. The event attracts attendees from across the nation and neighbouring countries.

