Former Military Governor of Rivers State and elder statesman, Major-General Zamani Lekwot (rtd) has applauded Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his commendable efforts to unite Kaduna State since his assumption of office about six months ago.

Mr Lekwot who spoke on behalf of the awardees during the recently concluded Maiden Southern Kaduna Festival wherein he received the award of Southern Kaduna Grand Commander (SKGC), said “I want to commend your leadership quality. What you have done within six months has gladdened our hearts.”

Speaking further he said, “In our prayers, we will continue to ask God to bless you with more wisdom, courage, and foresight in your commendable match to unite Kaduna State so that we can move forward.”

Mr Lekwot who commended the organisers of the event, on behalf of all the awardees including those awarded posthumously, expressed their deep appreciation for the innovative idea as far as Southern Kaduna is concerned.

“This has clearly sent a message to the youth not to relent in their efforts to serve their country because their labour would never be forgotten,” he added

He reiterated that “The idea of an award, behind it, is superior to the award itself. The whole aim is to recognise contributions and use the principle of division of labour. We come from different colleagues, different gifts, the sum total of what we can produce to the service of the community and the nation. We are most grateful.”

