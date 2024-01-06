Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has launched the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem, pledging support for legionnaires and families of fallen heroes of the Armed Forces in the state.

At the launch on Friday, Governor Lawal was decorated with the remembrance emblem by the Chairman of the State Chapter of the Nigeria Legion, Alhaji Aminu Ladan Mada, at the Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the state government has supported the Zamfara chapter of the Nigerian Legion with an appeal fund of N5 million naira.

He added that the Zamfara State government is dedicated to extending support to the appeal fund, which is particularly important given the significance of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said: “While launching the emblem for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Gusau, Governor Lawal conveyed his resolve to support the Nigerian Legion, demonstrating his appreciation for the sacrifices made by fallen heroes.

The governor highlighted some of his government’s support for the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion, including recruiting over 50 legionnaires into the Community Protection Guards.

“We must appreciate the contribution of our brave troops in the fight against banditry, terrorism, and other forms of criminality across the country.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure improved welfare for the Nigerian Legion and families of fallen heroes who have sacrificed their lives to maintain peace.

“Furthermore, we have enlisted 50 members of the Nigerian Legion to join the Community Protection Guards, a security unit that supports the troops in safeguarding our state.”

