Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has extended the distribution of agricultural assets and farm inputs to Zamfara North farmers as part of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) programme.

The flag-off ceremony for the Zamfara north senatorial district was held on Thursday at Gidan Gona in the commercial town of Shinkafi local government area.

A statement by the spokesperson of the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, stressed that the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme will be launched in all three senatorial zones of the state.

According to him, the flag-off ceremony for the Zamfara central senatorial zone started on Wednesday in the capital city of Gusau.

The statement reads in parts: “Today, Governor Dauda Lawal kicked off the distribution of agricultural assets, and farm inputs were distributed to beneficiaries of the Zamfara north.

“The beneficiaries were empowered with all the necessary facilities, including seeds and seedlings spread for four years.

“Zamfara State Government has embarked upon an integrated approach to agricultural development by providing both farming inputs and the much-needed rural infrastructure; a step that will significantly assist our farmers in enhancing their productive capacity and reducing the high poverty level and its attendant effects on the people.”

In his remark, Governor Lawal restated the state government’s resolve to allocate assets for agricultural production and mitigation of food loss and waste.

“With the mercy of Allah (SWT), our focus is currently on Result Area 2, under FADAMA III, with the primary objective of increasing food security and ensuring the safe functioning of food supply chains, especially for our vulnerable ones.

“Considering that infrastructure in rural areas is critical to improved agricultural production, my administration plans to construct 70 km of feeder roads and build 40 new markets, which will comprise 4,000 shops. This will stimulate our economic activities, which have been affected by bandits’ antics, and ensure safe and hygienic handling of foodstuffs.”

