Legislative responsibility in all of its essence is one of the core attributes of democracy. Drawn from the concept of representative government, it entails that a few sets of people are given the mandate to represent the collective interest of a larger number of the entire citizenry.

The bane of controversy in most representative democracies over the years and in places like Nigeria has been the quality of such representation and whether most of these smaller percentages truly have the people’s interest at heart. It is equally about whether good dividends get to those whom they represent.

For distinguished Senator Isah Jibrin (aka Echocho), serving his people has always been a calling. The Banker and financial expert has over the years been involved in several humanitarian gestures and when destiny beckoned on him to represent the good people of Kogi East in the Red Chamber, his performance was never in doubt.

Being his second term in office, Senator Isah Jibrin has wasted no time in consolidating on the gains he made in his first four years when he focused on delivering beneficial dividends to his people. A compendium of some of his achievements across the nine (9) Local Government Areas (LGAs) that make up Kogi East revealed that in Ankpa Local Government Area, the senator facilitated the supply of 500KVA transformer in Olufofo, Ejegbo, Ofugo, Inye.

He also provided solar-powered boreholes in Emere, Emekutu, Mission Street, Erane, and Angwa, and similarly made available tractor and farm implements to many areas in Ankpa LGA.

With the senator’s foresight, a modern Integrated Cassava Processing plant was constructed in Ankpa LGA while youths and women were trained and empowered on cassava processing. Several youths and women from the communities in the LGA also acquired agricultural farm produce skills coupled with empowerment.

Understanding the role light plays in facilitating day and night socio-economic possibilities, the senator facilitated solar street lights, In Okenyi, Ogodo, Okaba, Abache, Ojoku, and Aku in Ankpa LGA.

The senator’s arm of representation spread to Ibaji Local Government Area, where he constructed and commissioned an ultra-modern rice milling factory in Ejule Ojebe, with the supply of a 500KVA transformer. His intention for this strategic act was his desire to tap into the agrarian tendency of Ibaji which is renowned for such ventures. The establishment has made it easier for farmers within this locality to take their rice paddy for processing. Market is also created and the products to meet such demand are locally manufactured. This initiative’s ripple effects amongst many other things, is the job opportunities which have been created.

The senator’s solar street lights, In Ejule-Ojebe, Anafonu, Echeno, Onyedega, Odeke, and Ayah Communities in Ibaji LGA are a resounding testament of the victory of light over darkness and the emerging tendencies of such conquest.

To ensure that community members are qualified as a workforce in the constructed Rice milling factory, the senator facilitated the training and empowerment of youth and women in using modern technology in rice processing. He also supplied tractors and farm implements for farmers in the LGA.

Some of the senator’s impactful giant strides in Dekina LGA include the reactivation of Acharu Oil Mill with supply of transformer in the factory; the construction of Skills Acquisition Centre at Anyigba; surface dressing of Ajagwumu-Odu rural road; construction of Ajekelaga- Alokoli township road and the construction of solar-powered borehole in Anyigba.

The senator also constructed a Modern health care centre at Okete, while he presented at the Senate Chamber the Bill for the Establishment of Orthopedic Hospital in Dekina. He further facilitated the construction of Primary Health Care Centre at Ajiolo Ajikpome, construction of Primary Health Care Centre at Ajiolo Ajikpome, supply of medical equipment and drugs to the General Hospital in Dekina and Primary Healthcare Centre at Ajiolo Ojaji, all in Dekina LGA.

There was also the Installation of solar-powered lights in Ajiolo, solar street lights in Etutekpe, Iyale, Ogane Uge, Ate-Uge, Ojonoja, Ojogba, Etutekpe, Dekina Township, Uraye Street in Egume and Akwu Egume.

Another noteworthy intervention by the senator was the construction of three blocks of classrooms at Akpelu, renovation of two blocks of classrooms in Our Lady of School, Anyigba, Utra-Modern market, construction of town Hall in Ajiolo Ojaji, Dekina LGA, donation of security vehicle for the vigilante group, Odu branch, Dikaina LGA as well as construction of Area Commander Police station in Anyigba, Dekina LGA, and a host of other locations.

In Ofu LGA, the senator’s touch of quality representation is also being graciously felt through the supply of tractor and farm implements to farmers, construction of an Integrated Cashew Processing factory in Ofagolo, training and empowerment of youths and women in various agricultural ventures, Skills acquisition programme in Ejule and Agricultural Farm Produce all across Ofu LGA.

To add icing to the cake, the man with great concern for the well-being of his people presented the Bill for the Establishment of the Federal Eye Centre in Ochadamu, Dekina LGA.

The senator also provided solar street light, In Itobe, Adumu, Ogwolawo, Ajegwu, Ajengo, Allo, Ajokopi, Ijagiji, Ajiobala, Ukwunobe, Obubu, Ogonicha, Emichege, Ugbedu, Ofogede, Ofoke and Umomi. On top of those strides, he made provisions for the supply of drugs and medical equipment to Primary Health Care Centre, Ofu LGA.

Omala Local Government similarly witnessed the supply of tractors and farm implements as well as construction of a solar-powered borehole in Olla, construction of solar-powered boreholes in Ogodu. The senator also undertook the construction of a solar-powered borehole in Abejukolo and yet another Integrated Rice milling factory at Abejukolo.

To tackle the problem of incessant electricity supply in some of the communities, the senator supplied a 500KVA transformer to Igodo community, while solar street lights were constructed In Abejukolo, Ojaji, Olla, and Igodo Communities in Omala LGA.

Supply of drugs and medical equipment to Primary Health Care Centre, training and empowerment of women and youths in Agricultural Farm Produce, and Skills Acquisition Training and Empowerment programme in Omala LGA were also numbered among Senator Isah Jibrin’s efforts.

Senator Isah Jibrin’s interventions in Bassa revolved mostly around humanitarian efforts amongst several other issues that he raised in the Red Chambers as it concerns the LGA.

Distinguished Senator Isah Jibrin moved a motion before the Senate, calling on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs & Disaster Management and other relevant organisations to provide aid for the displaced persons and communities in Bassa local government in Kogi State. Given the senator’s follow-up, attention was given immediately, relief materials were provided in large quantities. The people had since been reunited back to their respective villages.

Other areas where the Bassa people have received intervention include the supply of tractors and farm implements for massive agricultural efforts and a massive boost to the people’s farming efforts.

The Senator also constructed solar-powered borehole in Ogodo, Ejule, and other communities in dire need of portable water in Bassa LGA, supplied drugs to Health Care Center, Installation of solar-powered lights in Ejule, Ogodo, and other communities.

Olamaboro LGA under Senator Isah Jibrin’s legislative interventions was provided with tractor and farm implements. The LGA also witnessed the construction of a Primary Health Care Centre at Akpoli and the Provision of medical equipment and drugs to the Health Care Centre in Olamaboro LGA.

Communities like Imane, Okpo, and Ogugu were provided with solar-powered boreholes and solar street lights.

In Idah and Igalamela Odolu, Senator Isah Jibrin supplied tractors and farm implements, Constructed of solar-powered boreholes in several communities, and trained women and youths while they were also empowered with grants, there was the supply of drugs and medical equipment to Primary Health Care Centre in both LGAs.

Across board, distinguished Senator Isah Jibrin on different occasions, has supported students in higher institutions of learning with various forms of scholarships to enable them to focus on their studies, and registration of Jamb and SSCE for ambitious students who couldn’t afford them.

Senator Isah Jibrin, during the Senate valedictory session to mark their two years in office, called on the federal government to provide legal backing to NATFORCE in order to close the obvious gap in the country’s security architectures, and many others.

When you consider the senator’s scorecard and antecedents, his focus is to develop the economic status of the region, through construction of factories that ensure production of local products and employment for the youths. He has also put in focus the education and health of his people, while issues of empowerment and training have also taken the front burner.

Being a man of little words, Senator Isah Jibrin prioritizes action and has shown unequaled passion and dedication to providing quality representation to the people of Kogi East.

I think Senator Echocho needs to tell his own story.

Mr Abdullahi wrote from Kogi East Senatorial District

