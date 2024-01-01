Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has felicitated with the people of the state and Nigerians at large on the joyous occasion marking the entry into the year, 2024.

Governor Sani in his new year message to the people,solemnly remembered the lives lost in recent months, coupled with the dire economic realities faced by citizens. He encouraged all Kaduna residents to remain resolute as they enter the new year 2024 adding that the state government has prioritized the well-being of the people with targeted policies and programmes.

He stated: “My fellow compatriots, I congratulate us for making it to 2024. The past year 2023 was a particularly challenging one. Though tasked almost to the limits on all fronts, we persevered and marched on with determination and courage. We are indeed a resilient people with an abiding faith in the Almighty God.

“In the last six months, my administration has left no one in doubt as to our determination to carry everyone along; better the lots of our dear citizens and take Kaduna State to a higher level. We are building a state where no one will feel oppressed, marginalized or neglected. We are taking development closer to the people through the Rural Transformation and Nurturing of Citizens Engagement initiatives.” Mr Sani said.

He also reiterated the commitment of the state government to close the infrastructure and human capital gaps while promoting social inclusion.

On the unfortunate Tudun Biri incident, Governor Sani commended the unity exhibited by the people in bringing succour to the survivors and families of the deceased.

“The promises made by the Federal Government, National Assembly, Nigeria Governors Forum, Corporate Organisations and well meaning Nigerians are being gradually fulfilled. We shall effectively monitor the execution of the intervention programmes for the Tudun Biri Community. “ Governor Sani stated.

He further urged the people to join hands and remain focused, stressing that the programmes and policies of his administration will lead to the path of restoration and happiness.

