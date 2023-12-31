President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State as he marks his 53rd birthday today, 31 December.

According to a statement by Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the president congratulated Mr Sani as an accomplished engineer and politician whose leadership odyssey has been one of sacrifice, dedication, and service to the people.

The President commended the governor for his devotion to the nation, from his early years as a pro-democracy activist, promoting the pristine elements of democracy, good governance, and national unity.

President Tinubu further extolled the brilliance and excellence of the governor, who is also a renowned finance expert. He recalled his efforts as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions, and now as governor.

The president thanked the governor for his unwavering support while wishing him many more years in good health, happiness, and strength in the service of the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria.

