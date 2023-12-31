The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has inaugurated a special Tudun Biri Implementation and Monitoring Mechanism Committee to ensure accountability and fairness in the disbursement of all interventions provided towards the rehabilitation of the survivors and families of the deceased as well as those who lost their property during the unfortunate military drone bomb mishap that occurred on Sunday 3rd December 2023 at Tudun Biri Village in Igabi local government area of the state.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Shehu on Sunday, the committee is to be chaired by the Deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe.

Mr Sani, while highlighting the proactive interventions taken by relevant agencies in the aftermath of the drone bomb mishap, further reiterated the importance of accountability and openness during the entire process of the disbursement of funds and other special interventions provided to the people of Tudun Biri.

He stated: “The Federal Government, National Assembly, Nigeria Governors Forum, corporate organisations, and well meaning Nigerians have made donations and announced intervention programmes aimed at bringing succour to the distressed community, rebuilding the community, and giving the people renewed hope and sense of security.

“As a responsive, responsible and accountable government, we must take keen interest in how donations and intervention programmes for the Tudun Biri Community are disbursed and executed. We want to ensure that the donations go to the actual beneficiaries. We want to monitor the implementation of the projects to ensure their speedy and effective implementation.

“This Committee has therefore been constituted for the purpose of accountability, inclusivity and transparency. The Committee will serve as the implementation and monitoring mechanism for Tudun Biri projects and funds. The committee is to be headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe,while membership of the Committee are drawn from representatives of victims of the unfortunate Tudun Biri incident (next of kin of the departed and injured), community, religious and political leaders from Tudun Biri Community and Igabi local government, and the Kaduna State Government,” the governor added.

The terms of reference for the Committee include:

(a) Develop a database of the injured and next of kin of the victims of the unfortunate Tudun Biri military drone attack.

(b) Take inventory of all the donations made by the Federal Government, National Assembly, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Corporate Organisations and well meaning Nigerians.

(c) Develop a framework for disbursement of the funds and ensure prompt disbursement to actual beneficiaries.

(d) Liaise with relevant Federal and State Government agencies for the effective execution of intervention projects for the Tudun Biri Community.

(e) Submit monthly reports on the work of the committee.

The governor urged members of the committee to discharge their responsibilities with diligence, integrity, fairness and dedication to service for the benefit of the survivors and the community at large.

