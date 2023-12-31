The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Saturday signed into law the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N426 billion for the state.

Tagged “Budget of Rescue”, the N426,563,671,000.00 billion approved budget was passed by the Zamfara State House of Assembly last Friday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the 2024 estimate has N118,358,079,515.00 (27%) allocated for recurrent expenditure and N308,205,591,485.00 (73%) for capital expenditure.

He added that the budget would enhance domestic and foreign investments as well as productivity and ease of doing business in the state.

The statement read in parts: “The 2024 budget signed by Governor Lawal prioritises six critical sectors for Zamfara State’s development: security, education, agriculture, health, infrastructure, and others.

“The budget has the following estimates: Administration – N72,093,326,763 (17%); Economic Sector – N244,729,584,729 (57%); Social Sector – N103,139,659,508 (24%); Law and Justice Sector – N6,601,100,000 (2%).

“Furthermore, the assented 2024 budget has these estimates on the sub-sectors: Agriculture – N38,144,000,000; Education – N51,370,787,508; Health – N33,922,370,000; and Infrastructure & Urban Development – N109 Billion.

“The rescue budget has allocated sufficient funds for social intervention programmes to mitigate the impact of the current economic difficulties and insecurity.

“These programmes include micro-credit disbursement to Small and Medium Enterprises, the FADAMA Programme for food security, and other initiatives to reduce poverty. We will also be strengthening our skills acquisition programmess to provide job opportunities to our large population in the state.

“The approved budget is consistent with the strategic plan of Governor Lawal’s long-term vision. It emphasises citizen-nominated projects, and some programmes are also considered to have a direct bearing on the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

“The proposed budget is balanced as the projected revenue equals the estimated expenditure.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

