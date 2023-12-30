Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has resolved a seven-year dispute that led to the closure of one of the largest Juma’at mosques in Moriki town, Zurmi Local government of the state.

The Juma’at mosque in Moriki had been closed for over seven years due to a dispute between two factions in the community.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the intervention was necessitated by the need to address the disunity issue among the people.

According to him, the governor recognises unity’s crucial role in fostering social harmony and promoting sustainable development, especially in trying times.

“Yesterday, the Zamfara State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal, resolved the seven-year dispute that resulted in the closure of one of the largest Friday mosques in Moriki town, Zurmi local government.

“The Zamfara State government deemed it necessary to intervene and take measures to mitigate any factor contributing to disunity among the people.

“Governor Lawal directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to construct a new mosque for the other party in the dispute. The new mosque is expected to be completed in three months.

“Both parties have agreed to comply with the terms of the government’s agreement.

The Friday prayer yesterday was led by Sheikh Abbas Moriki, whose sermon centred on unity among people.

In his remark, the Emir of Moriki, Bashar Isma’ila Muhammad, extended his gratitude to God for witnessing the reopening. He also commended the state government for its timely intervention in resolving the dispute.

