IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has won five awards at the 2023 Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards (SERAs) Africa CSR and Sustainability Awards.

The awards received were ‘Most Responsible Organisation’, ‘Best Company in Environmental Stewardship’, ‘Best Company in Circular Economy’, ‘Best Company in Workplace Practices’ and ‘CEO of the Year’ for Mohamad Darwish. The awards were presented to IHS Nigeria in Lagos, on Friday, 15 December, 2023.

Commenting on the award, IHS Nigeria CEO, Mohamad Darwish, said, “IHS Nigeria’s sustainability initiatives are designed to help further the UNSDGs and address specific community needs. Through targeted programs, we aim to deliver positive transformations in critical areas such as education, employment, and enhanced health and wellbeing. In addition, we have delivered campaigns relating to a safer and cleaner environment, sought to increase community access to and awareness of renewable energy sources, focused on youth development and women’s empowerment, and supported the growth of the small and medium enterprise sector.”

Highlighting other impactful sustainability initiatives led by IHS Nigeria, he said: “Building sustainable connections and improving lives in emerging markets is at the core of our business. However, for mobile connectivity to truly thrive, responsible development is pivotal, and we’re actively contributing to this vision.

“We’re dedicated to using our resources and partnerships to make real, long-lasting changes that support a sustainable future for Nigeria. Our partnership with the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), for instance, has enabled us to reach over 200,000 individuals through TTSWG initiatives, promoting sustainable practices that benefit both the ICT sector and the country as a whole.”

In addition to SERAs, IHS Nigeria’s sustainability programmes were recognised at the 2023 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards; Top 50 Brands on Sustainability in Africa; 2023 World Sustainability Awards; Best External Partnership; 2023 Tech Innovation Award as Best Sustainable Tower Company; 2023 CSR Reporters’ Award for Sustainability Company of the Year; CAHR Awards for Josephine Nkemdilim Equal Rights;and the SOS Children’s Villages International (SOSCVI) Donor Award.

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count. It is one of the largest independent multinational towercos solely focused on the emerging markets.

The Company has nearly 40,000 towers across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

