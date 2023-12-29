Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has expressed his condolences on the passing of elder statesman, M Z Anka, stating that Zamfara has lost an experienced leader.

Mr Anka, a prominent political figure in the state, passed away in the early hours of Friday.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Lawal said the death of Mr Anka has created a significant void due to his vast experience.

According to the governor, “The loss of Ambassador M Z Anka is not only felt by his immediate family, but by the entire people of Zamfara State.

“Late Anka lived a principled and exemplary life full of modesty, honesty, and hard work. His role in the realisation and creation of Zamfara State is a testament to his commitment to his people’s progress and prosperity.

“Ambassador Anka was a great leader, a wise counsellor, and a source of pride for our state.

“On behalf of the state government, we extend our deepest condolences to the immediate family and the Anka emirate.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” the governor further stated in the condolence message.

