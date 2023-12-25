Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, has joined world leaders to felicitate with Christian faithful on the joyful occasion of Christmas.

In his message to Christians in Kaduna State, Governor Sani called on them and indeed the entire people of the state, to use the festive period as a moment for sober reflection and an avenue to imbibe the values and lessons of the season which are charity, peace and kindness to all mankind irrespective of any perceived differences. Here are excerpts from the message:

“Merry Christmas to our Christian brothers and sisters. May the love, joy and peace that Christmas heralds be yours this season and always. I share with you in the joy and blessings of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As you reflect on his exemplary life, let’s emulate his legacy of justice, love, forgiveness, peace, compassion and care for the downtrodden. I urge you to live by the virtues of Jesus and shun greed, corruption, oppression of the poor and all vices that exacerbate life’s challenges”.

“In my Christmas message before the 2023 General Elections, I made a passionate appeal to the good people of Kaduna State to give me their mandate. I made a commitment to move Kaduna State forward. You trusted me and mandated me to take our dear state to a higher level.

“Since my assumption of office on May 29, 2023, our administration has been working tirelessly to deliver good governance and benefits of democracy. The state is working in tandem with the Federal Government to mitigate the challenges of insecurity.

“Let us bear in mind that the two most important miracles of Christmas are restoration and hope. As a government, we won’t leave any stone unturned in the effort to heal the wounds of the past and rekindle our hope for rebirth in the new year. Keep hope alive,” the Governor added.

While urging the people to embrace the virtues of the season, Mr Sani commended Christian leaders in the state for their unwavering support in the implementation of the policies and programmes of his administration.

