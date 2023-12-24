The Nigeria Police Service Commission has honoured Lawrence Oloche (MON), the Managing Director/CEO of Promiseland Estate with the Prestigious Award for Philanthropy in the Police.

Mr Oloche, alongside other prominent Nigerians, bagged the award during the week at the 2023 edition of the PSC Annual Awards held in Abuja.

According to the commission, Mr Oloche bagged the award for his tireless support for the police force.

It was revealed that Mr Oloche had in the past built, renovated and donated several projects to the Nigeria Police, including the Mopol unit, Nyanya, Abuja.

Presenting the award to Mr Oloche, the Chairman of PSC, IGP Solomon Arase, (rtd),lauded him for his support for the service as well as service to humanity.

Mr Arase urged other Nigerians to emulate Mr Oloche and other awardees to support the police force for better security of the society.

He called on the awardee not to relent on his oars but continue to offer support and help the society in making policing more effective as the government alone can’t do it.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Mr Oloche thanked the commission for the honour and promised to do more.

He said the award will spur him to do more and called on other good spirited Nigerians to support the commission and the Nigeria Police at large.

Mr Oloche, the CEO of one of the fastest growing realtors in the country, Promiseland Estate, dedicated the award to God and the staff of the Promiseland Estate for their support.

Promiseland Estate has a mission to move people from poverty to prosperity through real estate investment.

It also has a mission to build 100,000 homes in the next ten (10) years and to provide seamless housing solutions to its clients in Nigeria and the diaspora through innovative investment schemes for the benefit of all.

