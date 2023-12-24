The paramount leader of the Atyap Chiefdom, the Agwan Atyap, HRH, Sir Dominic Yahaya has commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his inclusive policies and programmes to develop the state’s rural communities.

The commendation came during Governor Sani’s visit to the Atyap Chiefdom on Saturday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of a Vocational and Technology Skills Acquisition City in Samarun Kataf as well as the groundbreaking for the construction of a feeder road linking Takjey to Mayayet all located in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

Said the Agwan Atyap: “Your visit to our Chiefdom is historic and we will live to remember this day. We remain grateful and will continue to support all programmes and projects by the Kaduna State Government. Your presence here is a confirmation of your commitment to transform the rural areas of this state.

“We are particularly grateful for both projects. The new feeder road will serve many communities along its route, as it will enable the smooth transportation of our farm produce from the hinterland to other parts of Kaduna state and Nigeria. And the groundbreaking of the Skills Acquisition centre at Samarun Kataf will greatly assist our youth and reduce adolescent delinquency in the Chiefdom and the state at large.”

“To show our appreciation and as a pledge of our loyalty and support to all your programmes and activities as Governor of Kaduna State, we hereby confer His Excellency with the traditional title of “A Chad Atyap” or “Mai Kaunar Kasar Nan” added the Agwan Atyap.

The Kaduna State Vocational and Technology Skills Acquisition City (KAD-VTSAC) Project is a vocational and technology skills hub, an initiative of the Governor Uba Sani-led administration, created to ensure that people from all walks of life are empowered with critical skills to function in the technology-driven, globally-competitive environment of today and the future.

KAD-VTSAC has as its mandate “to prepare all youths in the state to enter the job market with the right skills, quality education, knowledge and competencies to participate in the global labour market of the twenty-first century.”

Recently, the groundbreaking was done for a similar skill acquisition centre in Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Government Area and a third centre is also to be constructed at Soba LGA.

Governor Sani has continued to receive commendations for his inclusive leadership style of siting projects equally across all the senatorial zones of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

