Former governor of Niger state and the chairman of the Sardauna Memorial Foundation, Babangida Aliyu has commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his impressive leadership style in the state.

Mr Aliyu during a visit to the governor on Saturday in Kaduna, said Mr Sani’s all-inclusive leadership style without inflicting hardship on the people deserves commendations.

The former governor led a high-powered delegation from the Sardauna Memorial Foundation on a visit to Governor Sani at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna to offer their condolences following the tragic incident in Tudun Biri, Community, Igabi Local Government Area.

Mr Aliyu also applauded the governor for the successful implementation of development projects in Kaduna state. He said it was noteworthy that the projects were being executed without causing hardships for the residents, despite the challenging economic conditions.

Mr Aliyu stated further: “I must commend Governor Sani for allocating 100 hectares of land for the Arewa Unity University project, in which the Sardauna Memorial Foundation is actively involved. This allocation is seen as a significant step towards the overall development of the region.”

In his response, Mr Sani expressed his deep appreciation for the commendable efforts of the Sardauna Memorial Foundation, particularly in the crucial field of education. He drew their attention to the alarming number of out-of-school children in the northern region and stressed the commitment of Northern governors to tackling the pressing issue and working towards reducing the levels of illiteracy in the region.

He reiterated that his administration was anchored on seven pillars, namely Safety and Security; Upgrade of Infrastructure; Strengthening Institutions; Trade and Investment; Agriculture; Investment in Human Capital and Nurturing Citizens Engagement.

Through Governor Sani’s people-centric governance style, the Kaduna State 2024 Appropriation Bill, amounting to N458.3 billion, has been successfully passed and signed into law following its presentation to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The 2024 budget tagged “Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development” was designed to bring development closer to the people of Kaduna State and bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas.

It was also tailored to revitalize rural economies, promote social inclusion, address the gaps in infrastructure and human capital, boost agriculture and food security, and make Kaduna State safe and secure for citizens and businesses.

