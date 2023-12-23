The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal on Friday flagged off the renovation of the College of Health Sciences and Technology in Tsafe as part of his commitment to revamping the education sector in the state.

The renovation is part of the NG-CARES programme of the World Bank to empower community members by rehabilitating existing facilities through public works geared towards empowerment.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the renovation of the College’s structures is the first in a series of similar exercises that will take place in selected institutions throughout the state.

In his speech at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to overhauling the state’s education sector. He stated:

“We intend to ensure prudent use of the NG-CARES funds in line with the processes and procedures of the World Bank so that our public institutions are improved and our people gainfully employed in the process.

“The flag off today is the beginning of several other public works projects across the state. Many of our schools, hospitals, and rural roads are selected for renovation and rehabilitation in line with the World Bank’s prescribed requirements. At the same time, a substantial component of the grant shall go to cash transfers.

“I am confident that our citizens will take full advantage of this scheme and honestly reap its benefits. We are hardworking people who strongly focus on industry, commerce, and trade. As a government, we are committed to doing everything within our power and by the grace of God to create an enabling environment to generate economic activities for all benefit.”

“I hope that the work that begins today on this campus will improve the quality of Infrastructure in the college to support learning, teaching and research. We are determined to rehabilitate all dilapidated structures in our institutions and provide the necessary furniture and equipment for the good of our children and a better tomorrow,” the governor added.

