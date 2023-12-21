The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has expressed his administration’s commitment to end banditry in the state. The governor made the statement on Thursday when he visited the Zurmi local government area (LGA) of the state. He assured the people that banditry would soon be a thing of the past.

A statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the visit to Zurmi LGA was to sympathise with the emirate and victims of recent bandit attacks in the area.

The statement stressed that the state government was making significant progress in the fight against banditry and related crimes across the state.

He said: “In line with his government’s resolve to ensure the return of peace in Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal visited Zurmi local government area.

“During his visit, he expressed sympathy for the emirate and its people, pledging to increase security measures to prevent future attacks.

“The Governor was received by the Emir of Zurmi, His Royal Highness Alhaji Bello Suleiman, at the palace.”

Mr Lawal also used the opportunity to visit the Zurmi LGA military formation, where he encouraged the troops.

“The Governor visited internally displaced persons (IDPs) at GSS Zurmi, Government Secondary School Nasarawan Zurmi, and Primary School Dauran. He sympathised with the people and assured them of his commitment to ending banditry in the State.

“Furthermore, he promised to work towards returning them to their homes, where they rightfully belong,” Mr Idris said.

