The reliable bookmaker, 1xBet talks about the 18th-round central match, where Liverpool hosts Arsenal at Anfield on December 23.

Liverpool wants to return the lead

This week, Jurgen Klopp’s team has left no chance for West Ham in the EFL Cup (5-1), and they approach the match against Arsenal in a great mood. The Reds are just one point behind the Londoners and could return to first place with a home win. Jurgen Klopp’s squad has steadily gained points, but their performance sometimes leaves questions. Only extreme efforts and a little luck helped to finish Fulham and Crystal Palace in the last minutes, and in the game against Man United, they had to settle for a draw. Liverpool had 69% of ball possession and 34 shots against the Red Devils; still, it wasn’t enough to upset Andre Onana. However, there’s no point in drawing parallels between Erik ten Hag’s team and Arsenal – the Gunners will come to Anfield to play open football, not to defend and hope for a chance on the counter-attack.

Liverpool failed last season, but now, they are determined to win the title, and there is every reason for this. Jurgen Klopp’s squad has enough players who saw the previous victory in the Premier League and triumph in the Champions League. Their experience and winning mentality could be decisive in the fight for the trophy. At the same time, the home team manager cannot count on the injured Andrew Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister, who were important players at the season’s start.

Problems with away matches and the impregnable Anfield

Arsenal came close to winning the league last season but lost their lead and then the title race to Man City. The Gunners improved in the summer and now fight for the trophy again. Declan Rice has become the team’s mainstay in midfield; Kai Havertz has a great performance and scores important goals, while Gabi Jesus is back and doing a great job as a center-forward. However, Mikel Arteta’s team has a weakness – away matches. Since October, the Gunners have played nine away games in all competitions and won only three, scoring decisive goals with Luton and Brentford close to the final whistle. The depressing statistics of head-to-head meetings don’t speak in favor of Arsenal: in the Premier League, the Londoners have not defeated Liverpool at Anfield since 2012.

Still, it’s not all bad – Jurgen Klopp used all the starting players against West Ham, and Mikel Arteta’s squad had three more days to prepare and rest. In addition, the Gunners won’t have to break a massive defense and will have enough free space for quick attacks.

What to expect

Liverpool and Arsenal play fast-attacking football, which guarantees a great football show! The teams conceded the least in this Premier League season, but their last head-to-head meetings were very productive (3-2 in London and 2-2 in Liverpool). No matter how the match ends, it will be a 2023 highlight.

