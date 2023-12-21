The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has presented the state’s budget estimate of N423,523,730,000.00 for the 2024 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The theme of the budget is “Rescue Budget”. The budget was presented by the governor on Thursday at the Chamber of the State House of Assembly Complex, Gusau.

A statement by the Spokesperson for the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the proposed budget comprises N118,134,730,000.00 for recurrent expenditure and N305,389,000,000.00 for capital expenditure.

According to him, the Zamfara State government plans to extend the ongoing urban renewal projects to cover all 14 local government areas of the state in the 2024 appropriation proposal.

Mr Idris stated further: “Today, Governor Dauda Lawal presented to the State Assembly a budget estimate of N423,523,730,000.00, which comprises N118,134,730,000.00 for recurrent expenditure and N305,389,000,000.00 for capital expenditure.

“The proposed 2024 budget is broken down into N160,425,064,000.00 and N263,098,666,000.00 as projected recurrent revenues and capital receipts, respectively. These revenues are based on multiple grant resources to make them fiscally realisable, coherent, and consistent with medium and long-term strategic plans. Similarly, the year has a corresponding expenditure outlay of N118,134,730,000.00 for the recurrent component and N305,389,000,000.00 for the capital component.

“The Rescue Budget has considered the current situation in Zamfara State and has made detailed provisions to address the people’s immediate needs. After a thorough process, the allocations to different sectors of the economy have been carefully considered by our Executive Estimates Committee and the entire Executive Council.

“Furthermore, the ‘Rescue Budget’ is not just a financial plan. It is a blueprint for building a new Zamfara State, designed to navigate us through challenging times and pave the way for a more prosperous future. We are committed to maintaining due process, transparency, and accountability, especially in financial dealings.

“The Zamfara State Government intends to execute during the year 2024 the following projects: Continuation of Urban Renewal Programme; construction of 17 kilometres Mallamawa to Bukkuyum road; Bukkuyum to Birnin Zauma to Gummi road; Maradun to Makera road; Damri to Aje Wargi to Dakko to Rafin Gyero to Barayar Zaki to Nasarawar Burkullu road; Maradun to Magami to Faru Road; Magami-Dangulbi-Dankurmi-Bagega to Anka road among others.”

Mr Idris explained that the proposed budget emphasises citizen-nominated projects while some programmes are also considered to have a direct bearing on the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Zamfara State. He said the implementation of the budget would place emphasis on due process and accountability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

