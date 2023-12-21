According to Mohammed Rabiu-Bako, a member of the Kaduna Elders Forum, the 2024 budget proposal submitted to the Kaduna State House of Assembly will correct the mistakes of the previous administration in the state.

In a statement on Thursday, titled “Kaduna: 2024 Budget Proposal Shows True Inclusivity, Corrects Mistakes of the Last Eight Years”, Mr Bako commended the governor for the even distributions of projects to all parts of the state.

According to Mr Rabiu-Bako, the 2024 budget proposal by Governor Sani is a refreshing change for the people of the state. He said the labeling of the budget as a rural transformation and inclusivity budget indicates a focus on uplifting the rural areas and ensuring that they receive their fair share of resources.

Mr Rabiu-Bako stressed: “Under the previous administration, there may have been a lack of attention and allocation of resources to some rural areas, leading to a disparity in development. However, with this proposal, it is promising to see that the Uba Sani administration is committed to addressing this issue and ensuring that every part of the state benefits from the dividends of democracy.

“The budget of 458+ billion Naira is a significant amount and presents a great opportunity for the transformation of Kaduna State. It is essential that these funds are allocated wisely and effectively to have a tangible impact on the lives of the people living particularly in the rural areas and suburbs.

“By prioritizing rural development, the Uba Sani administration shows a commitment to inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources. This approach will help bridge the gap between urban and rural areas and create a more balanced and prosperous Kaduna State.

“As the budget proposal goes to the Kaduna State House of Assembly, it is crucial that it receives thorough scrutiny and support from the lawmakers. By working together, the government and the assembly can ensure that the budget is implemented effectively and that the desired transformation is achieved.

“I further hail the Governor on his stand with regards to security and cohesion amongst citizens when we (Elders Forum) visited him at the state house. I can authoritatively say that his commitments towards carrying out his primary duty of securing lives and properties in Kaduna State cannot be overstated. Importantly, you can tell that he is so committed to correcting the mistakes of the last eight years by carrying everyone along.

“This is indeed yet another positive step towards promoting development and equality in Kaduna State. It is an opportunity for the people of the state to witness true dividends of democracy, experience an equitable distribution of resources, as well essential leadership and governance,” he added.

Kaduna 2024 Budget

Mr Sani presented N567.2 billion 2024 budget to the House of Assembly for approval on Monday. The presentation was made at the Lugard Hall Assembly complex.

Titled “Budget of Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development” the total size of the budget is N458,271,299,477.66. A breakdown shows that N318,836,576,588.28 (69.57% of the budget) is for Capital Expenditure while N139,434,722,889.38 (30.43% of the budget) is for Recurrent Expenditure.

