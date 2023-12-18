The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has said that his government will develop every part of Kaduna State, without minding ethnic or religious differences.

Governor Sani stated this when he attended the Christmas Carol organised by the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), English Service, Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“One of the most important agenda of our government is to ensure that we carry our people along. Human capital development is the most important thing. And today, I discussed with them, as I did in every forum. I try to make it clear to the people of Kaduna State that we are not concerned with any religious or ethnic differences. We are one family and we are going to work together without segregation or discrimination” he told the congregation.

While addressing the Christian faithful, the governor noted that “There is no essence of governance if you can’t provide amenities to the people of Kaduna State. For me, that is key.”

Speaking further, he stated “Another area we are looking at is trying to take development to rural areas of Kaduna State. That is why our current budget is a ‘Budget of Rural Transformation and Inclusive Development. So, we are going to take development to all rural areas of the state.”

He further stressed that, “For our women and youths who are entrepreneurs, we have set aside money in our budget to support them through their own business. We will reach deserving people who are poor, vulnerable, and underserved through our religious, community, and Non-Governmental Organisations because politicians are always looking at the next election”

The governor emphasized: “When I was sworn in on 29th of May, I tried as much as possible to carry everybody along. So, when I was invited for the Christmas Carol, I came because when I was young, we used to participate in such kind of activities.”

“When I was young, we used to participate in such kind of activities. My father usually encourages me to attend all Christmas carols because most of our family friends are Christians. There is nothing new here. I enjoyed my coming, and I am happy when I see the citizens of Kaduna who are in this very important celebration highly happy. They are confident that Kaduna State Government would carry everyone along and will try to take development to every part of the state”.

