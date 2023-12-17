Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has mourned the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheik Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who died on Saturday at the age of 86.

In a condolence message to the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Nigeria, Mr Sani said it is with submission to the Will of Allah (SWT) that he received the news of the death of the respected monarch.

Governor Sani described the late Emir as a visionary leader and great statesman who led Kuwait with uncommon courage and commitment to transforming the country into an exemplary nation with outstanding development, peace and stability.

“We are saddened by the news of the loss of the legendary Emir. Kaduna State is a leading partner of Kuwait in Nigeria. The vision of the late Emir led to the expansion of Kuwait’s humanitarian interventions in Nigeria. Kuwait’s interventions have helped to bring succour to the poor, underserved and vulnerable. The legacy of the late Emir will surely endure.

“On behalf of myself, my family and the people of Kaduna State, kindly accept our heartfelt condolences. We pray fervently for the repose of the gentle soul of Sheik Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. May the Almighty Allah give the ruling Sabah Family and the Kuwaiti people the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.” Mr Sani stated.

In another condolence message, the Kaduna State governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Borno State over the loss of one of their illustrious sons, the Waziri of Borno, Alhaji Mustapha Mukhtar.

In a condolence message to Professor Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno State, Mr Sani described the late Waziri as a renowned scholar, community leader and exponent of the values of the Elkanemi Dynasty.

“Borno State, and indeed Nigeria have lost a resourceful strategist and effective communicator who was the Chief Adviser to the Shehu of Borno at a most challenging period.

“On behalf of myself, my family and the people of Kaduna State, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State. We pray fervently for the repose of the gentle soul of Waziri Mustapha Mukhtar. May the Almighty Allah give the Mukhtar Family, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, and the entire people of Borno State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.” Governor Uba Sani stated.

