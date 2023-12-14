Despite Nigeria’s out-of-school children soaring beyond 20 million, the N64 billion Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) fund meant to facilitate access to quality basic education could not be accessed by state governments, the Nigeria Govenor’s Forum (NGF) has said.

Education Advisor to the NGF, Ebenezer Leo The Great, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a 2-day training on Governance and Policy Reporting for Journalists organised by the PREMIUM TIMES Academy in collaboration with the NGF.

The UBEC curriculum entails a nine-year education programme spanning primary to junior secondary levels.

The federal government through the UBE Act 2004 allocates two per cent of its Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) to support states in the implementation of the UBE programmes.

A breakdown of the CRF as contained in the Act, shows that it is disbursed to the states in proportion to 50 per cent Matching Grant – fund that is contributed by both Federal and States Governments, on equal basis – 50 per cent of the two per cent CRF.

Fourteen per cent fund to address educational imbalance among and within state, 15 per cent instructional materials funds, five per cent incentives to states for good performance, two per cent funds for physically and mentally challenged children, two per cent fund for monitoring UBE programmes, two per cent implementation fund and 10 per cent for teacher professional development.

Mr Leo The Great, who presented a paper on the “Role of Media in Promoting Education at the sub-national level in Nigeria identified 50 per cent matching funds (counterpart funds) as the bottleneck in accessing the UBEC funds by state governments.

“But this is in contrast to the National Secondary Education Commission (NSEC) Act that talked about just five per cent with the same consolidated revenue. It is easier for states to access the NSEC fund than to access the UBEC fund.

“By my last analysis, just a few states were able to access the fund,” he said and called on the media advocacy to the Committee on Basic Education to amend the UBEC Act.

While identifying Bauchi State as the worst affected with over over a million out-of-school children, Mr Leo The Great solicited media reports on issues concerning sub-national governments and promised to furnish the media with data needed for reports to address the crisis in the education sector.

He said the NGF has set up a Committee of States Commissioners for Education in Nigeria aimed to create a collaborative platform among states to identify key issues and address them in collaboration with the federal government through its roadmap.

“There are a lot of crises – learning and infrastructure, those not going to school, those on special needs and not given intensive education and the funding challenge.

“If we (Nigeria) are the first country when issues of out-of-school comes up in the world then we’ve not been able to achieve anything.

“If we have over 20 million of our children out-of-school and statistics say about 10 per cent of that number come from those with special needs then there is a crisis.

“In Bauchi State the out-of-school number is over one million and then we are looking for how to have a community of practice in the state to visit communities to see those whose parents are not allowed to go to school and draw them out to school.”

Apart from Mr Leo The Great, five other facilitators also presented papers. In his presentation titled “Online Resources For In-depth Governance Reporting,” Musikilu Mojeed, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Operating Officer of PREMIUM TIMES took journalists through different websites where data are readily made available for investigations and urged reporters to explore the platforms to beef up their stories.

Speaking further, Mr Mojeed said data enables the readers to vividly know what reporters are telling in their stories.

Other speakers at the seminar include, Theophilus Abah, Executive Director, Daily Trust Foundation, who took the journalist on Using Data to Spice and Strengthen Stories.

Mr Abah said data journalism is important because it provides deep insight, explains, shows trends and implications and creates lasting impressions with infographics and visualization and added that people prefer to read charts and tables than texts.

In his presentation, the Managing Editor of PREMIUM TIMES, Idris Akinbajo who speaks on “Covering Elections and Appointments” urged journalists to move the news conversation away from the politicians to the people and policy.

“Any good story is about 3Ps and E – People, Places, Policies and Events,” he stressed.“Nigerian political stories always focus on candidates. This is not supposed to be so. It is as if the people do not matter. Ensure you reflect the people whose lives will be affected by the political decisions in your stories.” Mr Akinbajo added.

Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) who presented a paper on “Following The Money: Reporting Budgets and Procurement” said budgets are prepared by very experienced civil servants who understand what it takes to pad a budget.

Making reference to an assertion made by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that 60 to 65 per cent of money looted in the country are through procurement activities, Mr Aiyetan urged journalists to do critical reporting which he said helps governments to improve the system.

He identified repetitive use of one contractor in a competitive environment as one of the red flags in the procurement process and urged reporters to beam their searchlight in such direction.

Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor and deputy dean, Postgraduate School, Baze University also presented a paper titled “Development and Solution Reporting: What we need to know”.

He said the purpose of development reporting is to encourage active public participation in development programmes and give a voice to marginalised communities and defined Solution Reporting as reporting that focuses on identification, implementation and evaluation of strategies and interventions to address challenges and problems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

